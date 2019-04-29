Police to question those involved in Rome Statute forum

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will quiz several individuals involved with the forum on the Rome Statute held at Universiti Malaya on Saturday to record their statements.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said the investigation falls under the Sedition Act and the probe was prompted by several complaints over the forum filed with the police.

He said several police reports had also been lodged against former PKR leader and academician Prof Dr Syed Husin Ali over his remarks at the forum.

“We have received several reports and are investigating the matter. We will investigate under the Sedition Act,“ he told reporters after officiating the new Brickfields district police headquarters along Jalan Travers, here today.

However, Mohamad Fuzi did not name those to be called up.

Pertubuhan Sahabat Erat and Amanat Rakyat president Nazrin Norani had filed one police report, claiming that Syed Husin had uttered words which evoked hatred against the Rulers during the forum’s discussion.

Nazrin in his police report alleged that Syed Husin had uttered seditious statements that may incite hatred against the Malay royal institution.

The forum was held to debate the merits of the paper presented by four local academics to the Malay Rulers on the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, which Malaysia had intended to ratify but later withdrew from.

On a separate matter, Mohamad Fuzi said a total of 867 police reports have been lodged against controversial preacher Muhammad Zamri Vinoth Kalimuthu for denigrating Hinduism.

“Investigation proceedings have already begun and he will be probed by the Bukit Aman police,” he said.

Muhammad Zamri, a disciple of Islamic preacher Dr Zakir Naik, was recorded allegedly insulting Hinduism during a religious lecture.

The preacher was arrested early on Sunday morning in Kangar, Perlis, and is being investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for disrupting harmony and transmitting offensive communications.