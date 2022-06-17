Police to record statements from participants of Malaysian Bar’s gathering

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will call up all individuals involved in the ‘Walk for Judicial Independence’ assembly at Padang Merbok here this morning to help in investigations.

Dang Wangi district police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya said they would be summoned to the district police headquarters soon for their statements to be recorded.

He said police had opened an investigation paper under Section 15 (3) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, and Regulations 6 and 7 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Regulations (Measures Within The Infected Local Areas) (National Recovery Plan) (Transition to Endemic Phase) 2022.

“From observation, more than 200 people comprising Malaysian Bar members and several identified and yet-to-be-identified individuals gathered at the assembly,” he said in a statement.

Noor Dellhan said individuals at the assembly held placards and banners written with the message ‘Jom Jalan 4 Judicial Independence, Pertahankan Kebebasan Kehakiman’ (Let’s Walk for Judicial Independence, Defend Independence of the Judiciary).

“Police would like to advise the public not to be involved in any activities that are against the law and firm action will be taken according to prevailing laws,” he said. — Bernama