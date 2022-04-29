Police to release identities of 61 Rohingya escapees

BUKIT KAYU HITAM: Police will release the names and photos of the remaining 61 Rohingya detainees who escaped from the Sungai Bakap Immigration detention depot near Bandar Baharu on April 20.

Kedah police chief CP Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad (pix) said police were preparing the names and photos of all the remaining detainees before distributing and releasing them through the mass media soon.

“They can change their names, but when we have their photos we will know that they are the wanted detainees if they are arrested in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor or other states,“ he told reporters after visiting the Bukit Kayu Hitam General Operations Force (GOF) Tactical Headquarters (MARTAK) here today.

In the early morning incident, 528 detainees rioted before escaping from the depot. Six of them were killed after being hit by vehicles while attempting to dash across the North-South Expressway at Kilometre 168. — Bernama