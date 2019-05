KUALA LUMPUR: The police are in the process of reviewing reports received since 2015 involving the former CEO of a telecommunications company, including complaints of him allegedly molesting his daughters.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said 17 police reports were lodged by the ex-wife of the former CEO over the last four years.

He said the case was being reviewed after it had earlier been classified as NFA (no further action) after police discussions with the Attorney-General’s Chambers found that there was insufficient evidence.

“When there isn’t enough evidence, it will be classified as NFA (no further action) by the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

“We will review and, if necessary, obtain additional evidence or statements to assist in the investigation into the case, it will be done immediately,” Abdul Hamid told a press conference after presenting Hari Raya goodies to 3,710 police personnel at the Senior Officers Mess in Bukit Aman, here today.

Also present was Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor.

Abdul Hamid said the police had never closed the case and were in fact, prepared to accept and seek any new evidence.

“If there is more evidence and (if it is ) valid, we will bring the case up to the Attorney-General’s Chambers to be considered for prosecution,” he added. - Bernama