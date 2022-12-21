Police to safeguard house, properties of flood victims

PUTRAJAYA: Flood victims who have been evacuated to temporary relief centres (PPS) need not worry as police have been deployed to safeguard their homes and property, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said the omnipresence of police forces during the evacuation of the victims to PPS was ordered after discussions with Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani

“They (victims) do not have to worry about the safety of their homes even though the water has receded. This is an assurance given by the police force,” he told reporters after launching the Home Ministry’s Relief Mission to the East Coast here today.

Saifuddin said flood victims would also not have to worry if they lost their identity cards during the floods as the relevant departments had been asked to help the victims to get replacement documents.

“When the situation improves, we will expedite the process so that victims can get replacement documents as soon as possible and without having to pay any fees,” he said.

Meanwhile, Saifuddin said today’s relief mission will bring 1,000 food baskets to two places in Kelantan, namely Machang and Tanah Merah, which have been badly affected by the floods.

He said the mission mounted by the ministry, with the cooperation from Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia, is the beginning of what will be continued through humanitarian missions, especially to the East Coast.

The collaboration combines the strengths of the ministry, which has logistical capabilities, and Yayasan Food Bank, which has the strength of volunteers and is able to collect food items from 70 strategic partners. - Bernama