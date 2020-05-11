Police to seek remand extension for Patrick Teoh

JOHOR BARU: The police will apply for the extension of remand for actor and radio announcer Patrick Teoh from the magistrate’s court here tomorrow.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said this was to enable the police to complete the investigation papers as Teoh was uncooperative in the initial investigations.

“The remand period will end tomorrow but we are still unable to complete the papers because he did not cooperate. He has forgotten all of his passwords including for his email. His handphone was also lost a day before he was called for investigations.

“So, according to Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, we will be applying for the remand to be extended for another three to four days,” he told a press conference here today.

Ayob Khan was replying to a question on whether Teoh will be charged in court tomorrow following the expiry of his remand.

Teoh was remanded since yesterday following his arrest in Petaling Jaya, Selangor on May 9, to facilitate investigations into his allegedly insulting remarks about Tunku Mahkota of Johor Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim, and the Johor royal institution.

In another development, Ayob Khan said a police station deputy chief was arrested yesterday for allegedly molesting two female police volunteers in Muar, between Wednesday and Friday.

He said the remand process was underway for the 55-year-old man.

“We have opened an investigation paper according to Section 354 of the Penal Code for outraging modesty and we will investigate thoroughly.

“If there is a basis to charge a policeman or an officer, I will make sure they are arrested. I do not compromise in cases like this, and those who took advantage of any female personnel will face stern action,” he said. — Bernama