Police to submit forensic, medical reports on maid rape case today

IPOH: Police will submit the forensic and medical reports in connection with the alleged rape case involving a Perak state executive council (exco) member to the State Prosecution Director Office today.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain said they obtained the forensic report from the Chemistry Department on Monday.

“We have obtained forensic and medical reports from the Chemistry Department and hospital respectively, while the investigation paper has been forwarded to the state prosecuting director office for further action,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after the Perak police contingent headquarters’ monthly assembly, here today.

Razarudin said the medical report would then be submitted to the Attorney General’s Chambers in Putrajaya for further action and decision.

On July 8, a 23-year-old Indonesian woman lodged a police report alleging that she was raped by state Housing, Local Government, Public Transportation, Non-Muslim Affairs and New Villages Committee chairman, Paul Yong Choo Kiong at his residence in Meru.

In an unrelated development, Razarudin said police were still tracking down four men, masked and armed with machetes, who escaped with jewellery worth RM1 million in a brazen robbery at Jalan Chin Hwa in Taman Chateau, here early Monday morning.

“The case is still under investigation and we are confident that we will be able to identify all the suspects in the near future,” he added.

In the 6.30am incident, two male workers in their 30s were travelling in two cars to Kelantan with the jewellery of their employer, when they were hit by a lorry driven by the suspects who later escaped with four bags of jewellery. - Bernama