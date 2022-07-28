Police to submit investigation paper on #Turun protest tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have completed their investigation into the #Turun protest in front of a Sogo shopping complex here last Saturday and will submit the investigation paper to the deputy public prosecutor tomorrow.

Dang Wangi Police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya statements had also been taken from the 27 individuals believed to have participated in the protest.

“We have completed the investigation and will submit the paper to the deputy public prosecutor for further action,” he told reporters after the investiture of the Jasa Pahlawan Negara award to recipients from the Kuala Lumpur Police Contingent at the Police Training Centre here today.

He said the case was investigated under Section 9 (5) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

At 1.40 pm Last Saturday, approximately 100 people including university students and politicians gathered in front of the shopping complex while holding banners and placards before they were dispersed at about 3 pm. — Bernama