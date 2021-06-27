Police to summon Fahmi Reza next week over poster of Perak MB on Facebook, Twitter

IPOH: The police will call graphic designer and activist Fahmi Reza (pix) next week to record his statement on a poster uploaded on Facebook and Twitter regarding Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said several individuals had already been called to facilitate investigation on the case.

“We will summon the main suspect in the case to give his statement,” he said when asked on the progress of the case investigation during a media conference here, today.

On June 1, Perak UMNO Youth chief Mohd Ariff Abdul Majid lodged a police report at the Kuala Kangsar district police headquarters on the poster which he described as slanderous and a deliberate attempt to incite hatred against the Perak Menteri Besar.

According to Mohd Ariff, the poster, uploaded by Fahmi Reza with the caption, “kita dah bagi makan sardin, jangan gatal nak mintak ayam pulak” (we have fed you with sardine, don’t be greedy for chicken now), was criticised and condemned by other social media users.

In another development, Mior Faridalathrash advised all quarters not to organise any activity, including durian festival during Phase One of Movement Control under the National Recovery Plan.

“It is the durian season now. Everybody wants to eat durian. Traders are allowed to carry out their business and the public can buy, but no durian festival is allowed at the moment,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tapah district police chief Supt Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail was reported to have said that the police would summon a celebrity with the title of ‘Datuk’ to record his statement following a viralled picture of an event at a plantation in Kampung Poh in Bidor, last Thursday which flouted the stipulated standard operating procedures.

He said that several other individuals, including traders and villagers, would also be called for questioning to facilitate investigation.-Bernama