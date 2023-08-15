Police to summon Muhammad Sanusi over ballot paper display: IGP

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will summon Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) to have his statement recorded for displaying his ballot paper to media personnel after casting his vote on polling day for the state polls last Saturday.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the investigation into the case would be conducted from various aspects, including whether an election offence was committed.

“We will leave the decision on whether to proceed with charges or not to the AGC (Attorney General’s Chambers),” he told a press conference after witnessing a duty-handover ceremony of the Crime Investigation Department director post here today.

According to Razarudin, the case will be investigated under Section 5(1) and Section 26(1)(g) of the Election Offences Act.

On Aug 12, Muhammad Sanusi was reported as saying that he had no intention to show his marked ballot paper to the media before placing it into the ballot box at the state polls.

Instead, he claimed that the ballot paper was accidentally exposed while he was entertaining requests from members of the media for him to pose for pictures. - Bernama