Police to summon owner of ‘Hannah Yeoh’, ‘Siti Kasim’ facebook accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: The police will summon the owners of Facebook accounts ‘Hannah Yeoh’ and ‘Siti Kasim’ to assist investigations into postings which were uploaded in the respective accounts, recently.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigations Department Director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said the investigations would be carried out by the Classified Criminal Investigations Unit of the Prosecution and Law Division (D5).

“An investigation has been conducted on Thursday (June 11) regarding the statement made by the owner of ‘Hannah Yeoh’ Facebook account which has the tendency to incite.

“The investigation was carried out under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” he said in a statement today.

Huzir said the police were also investigating the statement of ‘Siti Kassim’ which was alleged to be intentionally humiliating with the intent to cause alarm.

He added that the investigation was carried out on May 27 under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act.

“To date, police have received 113 reports in relation to ‘Siti Kasim’ statement entitled ‘Pis Way Of Dealing With A Problem’,” he said.

Huzir also adviced the public not to issue, publish or distribute any rumour or information that has the intent to incite and threaten public order. -Bernama