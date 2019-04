JOHOR BARU: Police will continue to take action against traffic offenders involving foreign vehicles, including from Singapore, for failing to settle outstanding summons for various offences committed in the country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun said they would, if necessary, inform the government of the need for sterner action against foreigners committing traffic offences.

“What the Singapore authorities are doing ... we (Royal Malaysia Police) will not interfere, that is their business. But, for traffic offenders (foreigners) in our country ... we will take continuous action such as blockade and blacklist as we want them to settle their huge amount of outstanding traffic summonses.

“So, efforts are ongoing, including tracing the vehicles coming in. What we are doing is routine,” he told reporters after launching the RMN South Zone Band here today.

He was commenting on Singapore’s action in preventing foreign vehicles with unpaid summons from entering the republic since April 1.

In another development, Mohamad Fuzi said it was not right to label Johor as the country’s biggest drug distribution centre based on the recent seizure of 2.06 tonnes of syabu worth an estimated RM103.2 million as the same occurred in other states, including Penang, Kelantan and Sabah.

He said Police would never compromise on issues related to drugs and that all affected contingents had been instructed to fight the menace.

“It’s not true at all (that Johor is a drug distribution centre). Recently, we made arrests in Penang and Kelantan.

“The situation in Sabah is also worrying. I have given specific instructions for the Sabah Police Commissioner to double their efforts. In Kelantan, the distribution of psychotropic pills (pil kuda) is widespread and we have also issued specific orders to tackle the problem,” he said.

Mohamad Fuzi also said that the formation of the 39-man South Zone Band on April 1 last year met their current needs and, thus, complemented the RMN bands established in Kuala Lumpur, Sabah, Sarawak and Kedah. — Bernama