Police to tighten control at Malaysia-Thailand border

PASIR MAS: Over 500 police personnel including from the General Operations Force (GOF) will be involved in tightening control at the Malaysia-Thailand border in Kelantan once it reopens on April 1.

State deputy police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the police will also conduct patrolling activities at 92 illegal bases around the border areas.

“The patrol duties will be focusing on preventing Covid-19 transmission, ensuring standard operating procedures compliance and curbing smuggling activities.

“We expect there will be an increase in people’s movement in and out of the country and the Kelantan police are prepared to face any possibilities,” he told reporters after the programme to hand over donations to flood victims at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gual To’ Deh near Rantau Panjang here today.

Last Tuesday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that Malaysia will enter the ‘Transition to Endemic’ phase and will reopen its borders starting April 1. — Bernama