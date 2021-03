KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will tighten screenings at roadblocks across the country in an effort to prevent the re-emergence of interstate cluster infection of Covid-19.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said this followed the perception and claim that policemen assigned to man roadblocks had taken the task quite lightly.

Hence, he said all police commissioners and state police chiefs have been directed to tighten roadblocks in their states.

“I don’t rule out the possibility that people will attempt to return to the East Coast states or make interstate travel to Perak and Penang tomorrow. I will ensure that even top-level officers from the state police contingents and also Bukit Aman will be involved in monitoring the roadblock operations.

“I don’t want PDRM to be blamed and I don’t want to see the emergence of interstate clusters again,” he said at a special media conference in Bukit Aman here today.

On Tuesday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the government has given the green light for tourist travel between states under the Recovery Movement Control Order through the targeted travel bubble programme, starting March 10.

Abdul Hamid said there have been complaints that police personnel manning the roadblocks were only sitting inside the tent and waving their hands without screening the vehicles and described the act as irresponsible.

He said the roadblock assignments were conducted in shifts and all police personnel must adhere to this as it was a clear directive.

“We must have more people to man the roadblocks at peak hours to ensure smooth traffic flow. There is also a rotation system for prayer times,” he said.

Abdul Hamid said stern action would be taken against police commissioners and state police chiefs who took lightly the roadblock assignments.

Meanwhile, he said politicians must be more responsible in their actions and not politicising things for their own benefits.

He also urged them to abide by the stipulated regulations while carrying out their political activities especially when the Covid-19 pandemic in this country is far from over. — Bernama