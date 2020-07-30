Police to track down woman with pink bracelet at bank

BUTTERWORTH: Police are looking for a woman with pink bracelet for allegedly defying the home quarantine order after she was spotted outside a bank at Jalan Ong Yi How here as her pictures went viral today causing concerns among the people.

Seberang Perai Utara (SPU) police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said police immediately checked with the bank to obtain information on the woman after her picture went viral on Facebook and WhatsApp since 11 am today.

“A security guard on duty at the bank said there was a woman wearing a pink bracelet queueing outside the bank as she wanted enter to carry out several transactions.

“But the guard saw the woman wearing the pink bracelet and did not allow her to enter the bank but he did not manage to obtain any information on the woman after she had left the premises,” he told Bernama today.

He said police are studying the closed circuit television (CCTV) of the bank and the surrounding areas but could not see her face as she was not facing the camera.

Noorzainy said police had contacted the State Health Department and they were informed that there are 67 individuals wearing pink bracelets in SPU district now and police are checking from house to house.

“Apart from tracking the woman, the inspection is also aimed at ensuring compliance to the quarantine order,” he said.

Since this morning, the social media was abuzz with several pictures of a woman wearing a pink bracelet lining up at a bank after she was spotted by netizens. -Bernama