Police to use polygraph on seven witnesses in Muhammad Adib case

KUALA LUMPUR: The main witnesses who were interviewed by police in a probe into the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim (pix) will be put through a polygraph test to verify the truth in their recorded statements.

Federal police CID director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed said today that there were seven main witnesses who were present during the incident which left Muhammad Adib gravely wounded during the Seafield Hindu temple commotion in Subang Jaya on Nov 27.

He said there were 30 people who testified in an inquest on Muhammad Adib’s death.

Huzir said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has also assisted in analysing two videos of the incident that was tendered at the inquest and have recommended the use of the polygraph test on certain witnesses.

“A few of them will be put through a lie-detector test to determine if they told us the truth when their statements were recorded. We are engaging the assistance of the MACC in carrying out the polygraph test as it has the expertise,” he said at a press conference at Bukit Aman.

Huzir said police today recorded the statements of two pathologists from the Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

They will also record the statements of senior forensics pathologist Prof Dr Sharom Abd Wahid and physics expert Dr Amir Radzi Ab Ghani, both of whom had testified at Adib’s inquest.

The police had also published the photos of several people in the past and have identified some of them after a more detailed analysis, he added.

“If we are unable to track them down, we will seek the media’s help in publishing it again.”

Muhammad Adib, who was with the Subang Jaya Fire and Rescue Department was seriously injured during a riot outside the temple. He succumbed to his injuries on Dec 17 at the National Heart Institute.