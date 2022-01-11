Police to use TMR for quicker emergency action in interiors

TUMPAT: Kelantan police will use five units of Transportable Mobile Radio (TMR) for quicker action when dealing with emergencies in the interiors and along state borders.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Shafien Mamat said the TMR will be used especially in areas without good telecommunication coverage for two-way radios (walkie-talkies).

“We sometimes are faced with telecommunication difficulties using walkie-talkies especially in such areas as the interiors and along the Malaysia-Thailand border.

“Therefore, when the TMR is used, it will make it easier for parties to communicate as well as to conduct matters such as investigations, reports and so on in the area,“ he told reporters after the TMR Training Programme at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Pengkalan Kubor, here, today.

Shafien said the TMR will be distributed to district police headquarters (IPD) in the interiors and areas where telecommunication access is difficult.

“One TMR unit each will be provided to IPD Gua Musang and IPD Jeli while the rest will be handed to the Kelantan Contingent Police headquarters.

“So far, a total of 15 personnel have received training on how to operate the TMR,‘’ he said.

Meanwhile, Shafien said the TMR will also assist his team to save the lives of people affected by floods and landslides.

“Usually, there will be a little difficulty in communicating clearly with a two-way radio compared with the TMR which is easy to carry and has good telecommunication coverage thus helping to locate and rescue disaster victims quickly,“ he added. — Bernama