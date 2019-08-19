Police to wrap up probe on Besut police chief attack

MARANG: Police are in the midst of wrapping up their investigations papers on the suspect who allegedly attacked and sliced off Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi’s right thumb last Thursday.

Terengganu police chief Datuk Aidi Ismail said the suspect, believed to be mentally unsound, was still under a seven-day remand order from last Friday.

“We are investigating under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt with a dangerous weapon.

“As stated before, the attack was triggered by the suspect’s mental condition and an act of anger over the fact that the victim (Mohd Zamri) was not paying him attention,” he told reporters after the handover of duties ceremony of the Marang district police chief at the district police headquarters here.

The change involves Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters Staff Officer DSP Amran @ Mohd. Zaki Omar who replaces Marang district police chief DSP Mohd Suhaimi Ali, who has been promoted to the rank of Superintendent and who will now assume the post of Kota Baru deputy district police chief. — Bernama