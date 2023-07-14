Police topple job scam syndicate targetting Singaporeans

JOHOR BAHRU: Police busted a job scam syndicate targetting Singaporeans and arrested four citizens of the republic at a house in Taman Perling here on June 26.

The four individuals aged between 27 and 40, who included a woman, were detained in a joint operation involving the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) of Singapore and the Commercial Crimes Investigation Departments of Bukit Aman and Johor, said Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat.

He said the syndicate was believed to have been active for the past two months and caused SGD2.9 million or almost RM10 million in losses.

“The syndicate offered non-existent jobs in Singapore. A total of 59 Singaporeans fell victim to the scam. But the syndicate did not target any Malaysians or use any local bank accounts,” he told a press conference at the Johor contingent police headquarters, here today.

He said the three men were handed over to Singapore police on June 30, while the woman was extradited on July 5 after an arrest warrant was issued by a Singapore Court.

In a separate case, Kamarul Zaman said 12 men and three local women, aged between 22 and 43, were detained for suspected illegal money lending (ah long) activities, in 13 raids conducted around Iskandar Puteri and the city, yesterday.

He said all the suspects, who belonged to the same syndicate known as “Ah Hao”, have been remanded for three days for investigation under Section 5(2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951.

Kamarul Zaman said police also detained four members of a secret society suspected of being in a fight where a local 26-year-old man had his wrist severed in Taman Tampoi Utama, Skudai on July 3.

All the men, aged 19 to 43, were picked up around the city on July 3 and 4 but police are on the hunt for another three suspects still at large, he said.

The case has been classified under Sections 326 and 148 of the Penal Code. -Bernama