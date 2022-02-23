Police tracking down 3 more suspects over scuffle at Ipoh hospital

IPOH: Police are still hunting for three more suspects including a woman believed to have been involved in a scuffle at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) Emergency Department compound here early Saturday.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid (pix) said they had arrested four suspects so far in connection with the scuffle at HRPB and a related fight which happened earlier at Jalan Sekolah in Guntong here.

“Once we have rounded up all these suspects, they will be charged in court,“ he told a press conference after the Perak police chief’s monthly assembly at the Perak police contingent headquarters here today.

On another matter, Mior Faridalathrash said police would need to examine the material used in a gadget for scaring off monkeys to determine if it is illegal.

“I have not yet seen the device so I cannot comment further. If the device does not use explosives, no action will be taken against the individual concerned,” he added.

“If they use explosives, then we can take action under the Firearms Act 1960. It is possible that they have invented a gadget to prevent monkeys from disturbing crops,“ he said.

A video that went viral on TikTok showed two men in Pokok Asam, Padang Rengas promoting a device which emitted a sound like a shotgun being fired, which they said could be used to scare away monkeys. — Bernama