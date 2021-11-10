Police tracking down four individuals over murder case in front of eatery in Klang

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Police are tracking down four individuals to facilitate the investigation into a murder case involving a man at an eatery in Bandar Bukit Tinggi 2, Klang last Saturday.

The individuals are Low Chee Boon, 41, from Kampung Idaman, Port Klang; as well as Lim Chee Hau, 39, Tan Kok Pin, 34, and Yap Chin Hock, 58, all from Jenjarom, near here.

Selangor Police CID chief SAC Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said six men believed involved in the case had been detained so far to facilitate the investigation.

“Those arrested have been remanded until Nov 13 to help the police with the investigation while other suspects are still being tracked down,” he said in a statement today.

Nik Ezanee said members of the public with information about the case were urged to come to the nearest police station or contact the investigating officer, ASP Mohamad Syahrir Zabidi at 012-6650895. — Bernama