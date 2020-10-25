Police tracking down lorry driver involved in hit-and-run in Puchong

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are tracking down a lorry driver involved in a hit-and-run which caused the death of a fire and rescue department officer along Jalan Puchong-Dengkil, Puchong, Selangor this evening.

Selangor Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department chief Supt Azman Shari’at said the victim was identified as Anuar Harun, 42, a Senior Fire Superintendent from the Petaling District who died at the scene after his motorcycle collided with the lorry.

“The victim died due to severe head injuries after he was believed to have been run over by the lorry in an incident at the location, namely before the Batu 14 flyover, while he was heading towards Puchong.

“The victim’s Yamaha NVX motorcycle was damaged in the front and on the right side, while the details of the lorry which sped off towards Sunway, are still unknown,“ he said in a statement today.

Azman said the lorry driver has yet to lodge a police report, and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transports Act 1987.

Police have also urged those with information on the incident to come forward and help with the investigation. -Bernama