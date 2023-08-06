Police tracking down man who allegedly abused baby girl

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are tracking down a 31-year-old local man who allegedly abused a 23-month-old baby at an apartment unit at Setapak here today.

Wangsa Maju district deputy police chief DSP D. Saralathan said the baby who suffered injuries on her back, lips and both eyes is currently being treated at Kuala Lumpur General Hospital.

“The man, a boyfriend of the baby’s mother fled when police arrived at the location,” he said in a statement.

According to a preliminary investigation, the baby was beaten for making too much noise and the man continued to harm the baby despite her mother’s plea.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act and those with information about the case have been urged to contact the Wangsa Maju district police headquarters at 03-92899222 or call the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21159999 or go to the nearest police station.

Yesterday, video footage showing a man abusing a baby girl made the rounds on social media. - Bernama