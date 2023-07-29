Police tracking down man who trespassed on LRT track, molest woman

KUALA LUMPUR: Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) is working with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) to track down a man who trespassed on the Light Rail Transit (LRT) track and attempted to molest a female passenger at the Maluri LRT Station yesterday.

Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd, in a statement, said that in the incident which occurred at 7.58 am, the suspect, who is believed to be mentally unstable, was believed to have trespassed on the LRT track by crossing from platform 1 to platform 2 where the woman was waiting for a train.

Prasarana auxiliary policemen on duty at the scene rushed to the platform to assist the victim who was struggling with the suspect, it said, adding that other commuters who saw the incident also helped and managed to free the victim from the suspect.

However, they failed to apprehend the man because he was very aggressive,“ read the statement.

It said the man returned to the platform shortly after and again trespassed on the LRT track before knocking on the wall of a train, which had stopped at the station, and then fled the scene at about 8.05 am.

After the incident, the victim and a witness were taken to a police station to file their reports, according to the statement.

Rapid Rail expressed regret for the incident and responded immediately by increasing the number of auxiliary police personnel at its stations to enhance security and prevent similar incidents from occurring.

Meanwhile, Cheras district police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin confirmed that the police had received a report regarding the incident from a 27-year-old woman yesterday.

He said the police were working to locate the man involved and urged those with information about him to contact the Cheras Police Hotline at 03-9284 5050/5051, the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999, or the nearest police station.-Bernama