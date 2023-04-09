Police tracking down motorcyclist flasher

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The police are tracking down a motorcyclist who allegedly flashed his private part to a woman in an incident yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said a 24-second video on the incident, which went viral on social media, allegedly happened at about 3 p.m. at a car park of a fast-food outlet.

“The man, who was riding a red Yamaha LC135 motorcycle with registration number PLV 1184, which is believed to be false, approached the car driven by the woman and then unzipped his pants to show his private part before riding away.

“Following the incident, the woman lodged a report at the Bukit Mertajan police station and the police are now tracking down the man,” he said in a statement today.

He urged those with information on the incident to call investigating officer Insp Mohd Yusrashidi Yusoff at 017-4336334 or the nearest police station to facilitate the police investigation under Section 508 of the Penal Code and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955. -Bernama