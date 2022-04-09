Police tracking down nude intruder

SHAH ALAM: The police are tracking down a man, in his 50s , who is suspected of breaking into a house in a naked state in Section 20 here, yesterday.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, in a statement, said, efforts are being made to track down the suspect and those with information are advised to contact t Assistant Investigating Officer, Sergeant Mohd Shafarulrazi at 010-8889910 or 03-55202222.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code.

Mohd Iqbal said the man was suspected to have broken into the house at about 3.30 am and stole some cash.

He said the house owner, a 49 -year-old woman, and her 18 -year -old daughter, were sleeping in the living room when they were awaken by a glare and realised the presence of an intruder in their home.

Shocked by the presence of the intruder, the victims screamed and the intruder, who was naked and only wearing face mask, fled, he added.

He said this in response to a viralled video of a nude man wearing a face mask wandering in a housing area in Section19, allegedly before the house-breaking in Section 20. - Bernama