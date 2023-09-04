Police tracking down suspect who caused injuries with fireworks in Gombak

KUALA LUMPUR: The police are tracking down an individual who played with fireworks and caused injuries to two people in an incident in Kampung Changkat, Gombak on March 31.

Gombak district acting police chief Supt Noor Ariffin Mohamad said they had studied a viral video recording of the incident showing a group playing with fireworks facing a house.

“Investigations revealed that around 12.05 am on March 31, a man, 19, and a woman, 24, were injured in the thigh and ear,” he said in a statement, adding that they were tracking down the suspect and that the case was being investigated under Section 435/324 of the Penal Code.

Eyewitnesses or those with information about the incident are urged to contact investigating officer, Insp Nur Atikah Adnan at 018-3648044 of the Gombak police headquarters at 03-61262222. - Bernama