Police tracking down those behind drone flying incident at Istana Johor

JOHOR BAHRU: Police are tracking down the individuals or parties behind the deployment of a drone within the Johor palace area in an incident at about 5 pm on May 10.

Johor Police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat said flying drones in restricted areas without permission such as palaces and airports was an offence under Section 7 of the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act 1959.

“There have been several attempts to fly drones (in the restricted area) and the police are tracking them after receiving a report of the incident last week. The Johor Police has called the Bukit Aman Drone Unit immediately for monitoring purposes.

“The drone is believed to have flown over Istana Johor and this is an offence because it entered a restricted area,“ he told reporters after the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration at the Tunku Laksamana Abdul Jalil Mosque Hall, Johor Police Headquarters here today.

He also advised the public to comply with the rules outlined on the use of drones, including not flying the equipment above a height of 500 metres.

Meanwhile, asked about Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay’s recent statement regarding some district police chiefs not being satisfied when Bukit Aman raided online gambling premises, Kamarul Zaman said that did not occur in Johor.

He said the 13 district police headquarters in the state monitored and took strict action against gambling activities on a daily basis, including those conducted online.

Statistics, he said, showed the Johor police had the highest number of operations carried out against online gambling activities this year, and that it had been a similar trend over the past few years.

On Monday, Ayob Khan reminded district police chiefs across the country not to treat lightly the integrity pledge signed every month to eradicate gambling in their respective areas.

He said this was because he received information that some among the Kuala Lumpur police contingent were not satisfied when the Bukit Aman CID D7 Task Force was sent to take action against online gambling premises. - Bernama