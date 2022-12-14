Police tracking down two men in robbery of over RM130,000

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are hunting two foreign men suspected of fleeing with US$30,000 (RM132,870) in cash belonging to a man who was planning to exchange money in front of a restaurant in Ampang Point, here, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak said initial investigation found that one of the two suspects met the victim to exchange US dollar for Malaysian ringgit with the promise of RM15,000 profit as a result of the money exchange.

He said after an agreement was reached, the victim in his 30s took out a package containing the US currency from his rucksack but it was suddenly seized by the suspect before fleeing towards a vehicle believed to be a Toyota Vios.

“The suspect fled in a car driven by an unknown man waiting near the scene of the incident. The suspect also left behind a sum of Malaysian ringgit believed to be counterfeit,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Mohamad Farouk said the victim knew the suspect through a friend who was with the victim during the incident but the victim had never met the suspect before the incident.

“The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code, for unarmed gang robbery and can be punished with up to 20 years in prison and whipping.

“An investigation is also being carried out under Section 489C of the Penal Code for possessing counterfeit paper money and if convicted can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison,“ he said. - Bernama