PAPAR: Police are hunting for two cable theft suspects who crashed through a police roadblock here on Tuesday to evade arrest.

Papar district police chief DSP Batholomew Umpit said the suspects, aged 36 and 21, are believed to have stolen telecommunication cables worth about RM100,000 involving at least 10 cases.

He said police had identified the location of the suspects and tried to round them up at 10.30pm on Tuesday.

“However, the two suspects acted aggressively by attacking the police and ramming a police vehicle before fleeing,” he told reporters when contacted last night.

Batholomew said the case was being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder and Section 379 for theft.

He said the suspects had criminal records for drugs and theft and anyone with information on them should contact the nearest police station.

