Police tracking down vehicle owner involved in fatal accident at KM252 North-South expressway

SEREMBAN: Seremban police are tracking down the driver of the vehicle involved in a fatal accident that claimed the life of a Merlimau Melaka Polytechnic student at KM 252 of the North-South Highway, early today.

Police chief ACP Nanda Maarof said in the 1.45am incident, the victim, Muhammad Naufal Amjad, 19, of Kampung Banggol Tok Jiring, Terengganu died at the scene due to severe head and body injuries.

“Investigations revealed the accident is believed to have occurred while the victim was travelling northbound on a Yamaha motorcycle. So far there is one witness who could probably help with the investigation.

“The accident site is a straight road with three one-way lanes and there are no street lights. The weather was fine and the road surface was dry when the accident happened,“ he said in a statement here today.

He appealed for witnesses to the accident or anyone who had recorded the incident to come forward to assist the investigation by contacting the officer-in-charge Insp Mohd Zaman Mohd Hayal at 0127173867.

He said the victim’s body was sent to Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital for postmortem and the case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama