Police tracking individuals playing fire crackers on apartment balcony

IPOH: The police are tracking individuals in a viral video that showed them playing with firecrackers on the balcony of an apartment in Meru, Ipoh.

Ipoh district police chief ACP Yahaya Hassan said the police detected the video through a Twitter account using the name ‘Megatz’ yesterday.

“A police report has been received and the case is being investigated under Section 290 of the Penal Code for causing public nuisance and Section 4 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for burning material or discharging firearms,” he said in a statement today.

He urged members of the public with information about the incident to contact senior investigating officer ASP Fadli Ahmad at 019-2500019 to assist with the investigation.

He also advised the public to always be considerate, responsible and vigilant when playing firecrackers in conjunction with the festive season and to ensure their personal safety as well as other people’s lives and property. - Bernama