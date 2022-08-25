Police tracking mastermind of Penang factory heist

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang police are tracking a man who is believed to be the mastermind behind the robbery involving chip holders worth more than RM4 million at a factory store, in Bukit Tengah, here on July 5.

The man in his 30s is believed to have broken into the store with several other men before fleeing with 16 boxes containing the chip holders.

The incident is believed to have happened at about 11 pm, involving a group of men who initially tied up two security guards before breaking into the store and escaping with the chip holders.

Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT) district police chief ACP Tan Cheng San said following the incident, police arrested seven men aged between 24 and 60, including two security guards, to facilitate investigations.

All seven are now out on police bail, he added.

Tan said the wanted suspect is believed to have fled with the loot, which police believe is to be sold in the foreign market. - Bernama