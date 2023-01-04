Police tracking motorist ‘scattering nails’ on road in Batu Gajah

IPOH: Police are tracking down the owner of a Nissan Almera vehicle to assist in investigations regarding an incident of a motorist tossing nails on the road which went viral on social media since yesterday.

Batu Gajah District police chief ACP Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif said the incident is believed to have occurred at the traffic lights of Jalan Ipoh-Lumut/Pusing near Batu Gajah.

“We also received a police report from a road user who informed that his car tyre suffered a puncture after passing the road.

“The Criminal Investigation Division of Batu Gajah District police headquarters (IPD) has opened an investigation paper under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief,” he said here today.

Mohamad Roy Suhaimi said the owner of the vehicle with registration number AJK 869 is being traced for further investigation.

Anyone with information can contact investigating officer Inspector Siti Ramlah Abdullah at 016-7676287 or the Batu Gajah IPD operations room at 05-3654322 or 05-3629050.

A 24-second video that was recorded by the driver of another vehicle showed the motorist scattering nails at the intersection from the window of his car. - Bernama