Police tracking seven fugitives from Papar Immigration Detention Centre

PAPAR: The police are tracking seven male illegal immigrants who escaped from the Papar Immigration Detention Centre here early this morning.

Papar district police chief DSP Batholomew Umpit said the detainees were believed to have escaped from the centre at 3.30am by through the toilet ceiling before cutting the grill fence.

“According to a preliminary report, 14 detainees escaped, but as of 10.30am, seven of them have been apprehended,” he said in a media conference here today.

The hunt for the fugitives have been ongoing since early this morning, he added.

“The Immigration Department, the Air Operations Force, K9 tracking dogs and the Marine Police Force are also assisting in the operation.

“We therefore urge the public to channel information that can lead to the apprehension of the remaining fugitives,” he said.

Batholomew said the case is being investigated under Section 223 of the Penal Code for escaping from detention and resisting lawful arrest.

Anyone with information can contact the Papar district police headquarters at 088-916064 or the nearest police station for immediate action, he added. — Bernama