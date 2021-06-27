Police trainer under probe for alleged indecent comments

KUALA LUMPUR: A trainer at the police training centre (Pulapol) here is under investigations over a video posting he allegedly made with indecent and sexist comments on female police trainees.

In the 23-second video which was posted in the social media platform TikTok, the trainer comments that female police trainees can make trainers happy by carrying out “jumping jack” or “lompat bintang” exercises.

Federal police director of management Commissioner Datuk Zaini Jass said today that the trainer’s actions could smear the integrity and professionalism of the police force and its training centres.

He said the trainer involved will be transfered to desk duties until the outcome of an ongoing investigation against him is completed.

“We emphasise that we will not compromise with the actions and comments deemed sexist from anyone especially among police personnel. We will take stern action,“ Zaini said.

After the video was widely shared today, a Twitter user criticised the police trainer’s comments, calling it sexual harassment.

A string of comments hitting at the policeman also followed.

Another user tweeted “scary to think someone like that, with twisted morals and warped mentality, is in law enforcement..makes people wonder how many of them are like that actually.”

It is learnt that the policeman had also lashed out at his critics in the TikTok video-sharing platform, claiming there was no indecent content in his posting.