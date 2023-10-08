Police: Two investigation papers opened on kindergarten abuse case in Kota Kinabalu

KOTA KINABALU: Two investigation papers have been opened under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 to look into the abuse of a four-year-old boy by a kindergarten worker, 27, that went viral on social media recently.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said in a statement today that police discovered a video of the incident and preliminary investigations revealed it occurred at a kindergarten in Luyang here.

He shared that the victim’s parents were informed by the victim himself that he was abused by the worker and was hurt in several areas of his body, and the parents went to the kindergarten and viewed the closed circuit TV (CCTV) recording of the incident.

“The police have also received three police reports, from the parents, the kindergarten operator and the worker who claimed she was hit by the victim’s parents. Both the victim and the suspect have been referred to Queen Elizabeth II Hospital for checkups by doctors,” he said.

A 2 minute 12-second video, made from a mobile phone recording of the CCTV footage depicted the worker initially kicking the boy before scolding him and hitting him in full view of other children. -Bernama