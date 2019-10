KUCHING: A married couple were arrested Monday when police raided a condominium unit in Jalan Wan Alwi here which was used for processing drugs.

Sarawak Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department chief Supt Hasnir Abdul Hamid said police also seized “kitchen lab” equipment worth RM55,000 and a RM10,000 car in the operation at about 7.30pm.

“When the police party identified themselves, the suspects immediately locked the front door, forcing the policemen to prise the iron grille and break down the door.

“On checking, police found the illegal drug laboratory with equipment for processing drugs. The two suspects were arrested, and one of them tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine,” he said in a statement, here last night.

The suspects, aged 44 and 48, have been remanded for five days for investigation. - Bernama