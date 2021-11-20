Police uncover drug processing laboratory

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang police uncovered a drug processing laboratory with the arrest of two married couples in a series of raids in Penang and Kedah this week (Tuesday and Wednesday).

Drugs worth RM126,840 were also seized in the raids.

Penang Narcotic Criminal Investigation Department head ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah (pix) said the first raid, at a house in Bukit Mertrajan near here at noon last Tuesday led to the arrest of a 50-year-old man and his wife, aged 40.

Their arrest led to the seizure of five packets of ganja, worth RM12,550 in a car in front of a house in Air Itam and 114 gm of heroin, worth RM3,990, in the woman’s family home, he said, adding that the man had six pervious records for drug-related offences, while the wife had one previous record for a drug offence.

Musatafa Kamal said the other couple, a 54-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman were arrested in Permatang Nibong, Bukit Mertajam near here at 8am last Wednesday after police found 13 packets of heroin, weighing 5,245.9 gm and worth RM70,300 in a car they were travelling in.

He said the couple then led the police to a homestay in Kulim, Kedah, which was rented by them at a rate of RM1,300 a month to process drugs, where a packet of heroin base weighing 75 gm, heroin(60 g), 12,000 gm of caffeine powder, a bottle of chloroform and other paraphernalia for drug processing were seized.

The couple has previous criminal records, including for drug-related offences, and they were believed to have provided the drugs they processed to the first couple for distribution, he added.

During the raids, he said, the police also seized a Honda Civic car.

All the four suspects are in remand for seven days for alleged drug trafficking.

-Bernama