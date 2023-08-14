Police uncover syndicate using luxury condos to store drugs

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have uncovered a syndicate that uses luxury condominium units as drug storage and distribution facilities with the arrest of a man in Cheras last Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain, in a statement today, said the 26-year-old man, who was a storekeeper and delivery man, was arrested in an operation from 1 pm to 3.15 pm.

Following the arrest, police raided two luxury condominiums in Cheras and Semenyih, Kajang, and found 10 blocks of heroin base weighing 3.8 kilogrammes (kg) and 10 blocks of syabu weighing 10 kg estimated to be worth RM655,000 and seized RM10,200 in cash.

According to Mohd Shuhaily, the drug trafficking syndicate had been active in the Klang Valley for the past two months.

The investigation revealed that the suspect’s main income was from drug trafficking as he has no permanent job. He received instructions from a local man who is currently being pursued by the authorities.

“The suspect has two records related to crime and drugs, but his urine test came back negative,” he said.

Mohd Shuhaily said the man has been remanded for seven days until Aug 17 for further investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. - Bernama