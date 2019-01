SEREMBAN: The police are looking for a Pakistani man to assist with investigations into a fight which led to the death of a 31-year-old local woman on Saturday.

Seremban district police chief ACP Thiew Hock Poh in a press conference here said the 54-year-old Mohd Javaid Arshad Abdul Ghani’s last known address was 2420, Jalan Kerapu 23, Taman Permai 3, Seremban.

He said the police had so far detained two individuals, a 38-year-old local woman and a 44-year-old Pakistani man, with the woman remanded for four days beginning Sunday, and the man for six days beginning today.

On Saturday, a husband and wife, both locals aged 49 and 31 respectively, were injured in a fight in front of a Taman Permai 3 retail outlet here at 3.02am. The woman died at the Tuanku Jaafar Hospital at 2.15pm the same day.

A 60-year-old Pakistani man, who is said to be Mohd Javaid’s brother, was also injured.

Thiew said the fight was believed to have taken place after the local couple allegedly scolded Mohd Javaid’s son, who was playing with a laser pointer.

Those with information regarding the case are urged to contact senior investigating officer ASP Razly Mazli at 06-6033269 or the Seremban District Police Headquarters at 06-6014999. — Bernama