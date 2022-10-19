Police urge public not to speculate on kidnapping of Palestinian national

KUALA LUMPUR: The public has been urged to not speculate on the kidnapping case of a Palestinian national that has been brought to court.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) said speculation would only disrupt investigations and confuse the public.

“The Royal Malaysian Police will continue investigating and will await the case mention on Dec 15,” he said in a statement today.

Last Friday, 11 individuals, including a woman, were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here for kidnapping a Palestinian national, Omar Z. M. Albelbaisy, to obtain information about software used to hack mobile phones.

Edy Ko’im Said, 40; Mohamad Norakmal Hassan, 41; Dody Junaidi, 42; Tengku Arif Bongsu Tengku Hamid, 39; Mohamad Naziree Mustapha, 39; Faizull Hardey Mohd Isa, 40; Muhammad Iqmal Abdul Rahis, 25; Mohamad Sufian Saly, 23; Muhammad Al Hatim Mohd Fauzi, 21; Nidarahayu Zainal, 34, and Raibafie Amdan, 39, allegedly committed the offense at Jalan Mayang here at 10.40 pm, Sept 28 and are charged under Section 3 of the Kidnapping Act 1961 and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code. - Bernama