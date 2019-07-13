Police urge snatch theft victim to lodge report

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have urged the victim of a snatch theft outside the Sogo Complex at Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman, here to lodge a report to facilitate investigations.

In the 1pm incident on July 4, a motorcyclist was seen snatching the chain of a woman who was crossing the road towards the Pertama Complex, said Dang Wangi police chief ACP Mohd Fahmi Visuvanathan Abdullah.

The incident was recorded by a man recording a video-log (Vlog) in the area who later lodged a police report.

“Police have begun investigations based on the man’s report and efforts are underway to hunt down the suspect,” Mohd Fahmi said in a statement, here today.

He said checks revealed that the motorcycle had false registration numbers and urged the victim to lodge a report at the Dang Wangi Police station or the nearest police station and advised the public to be cautious and alert to avoid being victims of snatch thefts.

The recording of the incident had gone viral on social media since yesterday. It showed the suspect riding a blue Yamaha LC motorcycle and snatching the victims’s chain from behind.

The 53-second video shows the woman with a plastic bag crossing the road, who apart from screaming, was unable to react fast enough when the motorcyclist sped off after snatching her chain. - Bernama