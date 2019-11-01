Police urges public to report ‘basikal lajak’ activities

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have urged the public to report any information on ‘’basikal lajak’’ (modified bicycle) activities in the state.

State Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department head ACP Noor Halim Nordin said although there were no cases on such activities in Terengganu so far, the police are looking at the matter seriously because it has become a trend among teenagers.

“This is because such activities not only put the cyclists at risk but also other road users,” he told reporters after the Ops Deepavali here late last night.

Noor Halim said those who saw such activities by cyclists on the road can record them on video or snap a photo on their smartphones and pass the information to the police for further action.

He also warned that teenagers who were involved in the act could be arrested and their parents called to the police station.

Meanwhile, in KUALA LUMPUR, the Road Transport Department (RTD) is looking for a new approach to address the increasingly prevalent modified bicycle menace in the country.

Its director-general Datuk Seri Shaharuddin Khalid said under the Road Traffic Rules 1959, the department has the authority to assess the issue before taking any action.

“The RTD will look at the technical aspects and is looking at the best approach to address the issue of modified bicycles to ensure safety on the road,” he said. — Bernama