Police: Use LPT, East-West Expressway to avoid congestion to Gua Musang

GUA MUSANG: Kelantan folks who wish to return home during Aidilfitri are advised to use East Coast Expressway (LPT) or West-East Expressway as an alternate route to avoid congestion on the Gua Musang route.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun said the police are ready to deal with increased traffic expected within two to three days before Hari Raya.

“If they use both the routes that can be accessed via Terengganu and Perak, the traffic in Gua Musang will be under control,” he told reporters after presenting Ramadan aid and breaking fast with the Gua Musang district police headquarters staff here last night.

Muhamad Zaki said that following the road closure for the purpose of installing bridge piers for Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) Expressway Package 3B and 3C, the Gua Musang police are studying two alternative roads from Kuala Lumpur-Kota Bharu-Kuala Lumpur to reduce congestion for road users.

Muhamad Zaki also hoped that road users would be patient with the construction work currently being carried out. - Bernama