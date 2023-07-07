Police: Video of landslide rocks falling on moving vehicles did not happen in Gopeng

IPOH: Police have refuted a video which showed a landslide that caused several cars to be hit by rocks in a traffic jam in Perak.

Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said a check by police found that the incident was reported to have happened abroad.

“The incident did not happen in Perak but overseas,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Earlier, a 21-second video went viral showing landslides and rocks falling from the hill area which crashed onto several cars.

The viral video of the incident shared on WhatsApp which allegedly happened in Gopeng, but checks by several news portals reported that the actual incident happened on a highway in Nagaland, India a few days ago. -Bernama