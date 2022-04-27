Police: Viral statement on azan loudspeaker prohibition not from Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The police have confirmed that a statement, which has been viralled on the social media, on the prohibition of the use of loudspeakers for “azan” (Muslim call to prayer) was not issued in Malaysia, but in Pune, India.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan (pix) said the order was made by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray and was reported by a portal, The New Indian Express, on April 17.

He said Thackeray also ordered the removal of all loudspeakers from the mosque before May 3 and threatened to play the “Hanuman Chalisa” (Hindu devotional hymn) on loudspeakers of mosques that did not comply with the order.

The police are also investigating the owner of a TikTok account known as ‘Syierabahari for the provicarive comment as it could threaten peace and racial harmony in the country,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the investigation was conducted under Section 505 (c) of the Penal Code for issuing a statement with the intent of inciting certain group or race and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, for improper use of network facilities or network services.

Abd Jalil advised the public against making any speculation that could affect the investigation and to be vigilant on issues that affect religious and racial sensitivities.

“The police will not compromise and will take strict action against any individual who deliberately threatens public order and safety,“ he said. — Bernama