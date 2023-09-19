Police: Viral video of accident involving motorcyclist, police is an old clip

IPOH: A video clip of a motorcyclist hitting the motorcycle of a police officer was an old incident which occurred on April 26 and was also unintentional.

Mualim district police chief Supt Mohd Hasni Mohd Nasir said two personnel of the motorcycle patrol unit (URB) on the day of the incident were heading towards the Pos Bersih Orang Asli settlement in Slim Village after receiving a report of an accident.

“En route, the URB personnel asked a group of local residents for the exact location of the accident and while heading to the scene, a motorcycle ridden by a villager who was following behind accidentally hit the back of the URB personnel’s motorcycle,” he said.

He said the collision did not cause any damage and was resolved amicably.

Therefore, he advised the public against making any speculations and negative perceptions of the police force that could tarnish the image of the PDRM.

Yesterday, a short video clip with its status ‘disaat rakyat dianiaya oleh pemimpin negara’ and the wording ‘izinkan kami langgar apa yg ada depan mata’ went viral on social media and received negative comments from netizens. - Bernama