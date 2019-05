KUALA LUMPUR: Police have warned Datuk Seri Liow Soon Hee to surrender over his alleged involvement in an armed attack at a nightclub in Jalan Klang Lama.

City police chief Comm Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim (pix) said the “Datuk Seri” who is known for causing grievous hurt to two Rela volunteers in 2017 had yet to report to the police.

“He did contact police but through his lawyer. His lawyer approached me and I said there would be no compromise. Either he surrenders to us or we will have to detain him. Don’t let us come after you (Liow),” Mazlan told a media conference at the city police headquarters yesterday.

Last week, Mazlan had announced that they were looking for four men to facilitate investigations into the nightclub attack on May 3. One of the men named by the police was Liow.