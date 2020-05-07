Police warn of stern action against non-compliant motorists

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will ask motorists not complying with the four-day interstate movement schedule to turn around, says Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Huzir Mohamed.

He said the similar action would be taken against those found disobeying or taking advantage of the interstate travel that began today.

“Those who failed to comply with the interstate movement schedule will be directed to turn around.

“They could also be charged under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) 2020 and may face a fine of RM1,000 or imprisonment not exceeding six months or both, if found guilty,” he said during the Bual Bicara programme produced by Sinar Harian today.

Huzir said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) had also released a four-day interstate movement schedule for those who have applied to return home after being stranded at various locations following the enforcement of the MCO on March 18.

Today, those stranded in Kuala Lumpur are allowed to return to their homes in other states in the peninsula, while tomorrow is for those in Perak, Johor and Kelantan heading to their respective destinations.

On May 9, travelling is reserved for those departing from Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Malacca and Pahang, and May 10 is for those in Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Terengganu.

To date, a total of 143,516 applications submitted via the Gerak Malaysia application for those seeking to make interstate journey have been approved by the PDRM.

Huzir said to ensure smooth movement and in compliance with standard operating procedures, 98 roadblocks were established nationwide and would be added if necessary. — Bernama